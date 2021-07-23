From shed to shop: The Meat Shed has official ribbon-cutting ceremony for new location

Jordan Meier

jmeier@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — What started out as a small butcher operation in Matt DeMoss’s garage at his home in Frontenac, is now a full-fledged butcher/deli shop in Pittsburg, taking the local food scene by storm.

“This kind of emotional for me,” DeMoss said, “because I started in my garage, and I have a walk-in freezer back there that is bigger than my old shop. Being here today in this shop, and it's so beautiful and all my friends are here and I’m just really proud of what we do.”

On Friday morning, owners DeMoss and Joesef Wantschik and representatives from the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new business located on Rouse St., next-door to Chatters.

“Ribbon cuttings are one of the most fun things we get to do at the chamber,” Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson said. “But they’re even more special when you know the individuals behind the business and you know how hard they have worked, and the years of preparation and sacrifice to make this dream happen.”

DeMoss used to run the business out of his garage and sold his products exclusively at the Pittsburg Farmer’s Market, selling cuts of meat, sausages, salamis, bratwursts and more produced in the “Little Balkan's tradition” and locally sourced from area farmers.

“We’re here in this community because we’re close to where the farmers are,” Wantschik said. “So we’re going to continue to reach out to more farmers and source some more diverse products as we grow.”

The Meat Shed is still staying true to its roots, but with its new building, is also expanding to selling salads, sandwiches — hot and cold — frozen food and more.

Though the store does have places to sit, Wantschik said they are really wanting to reach the crowd “that doesn’t have time for lunch” and are currently trying to find ways to get their food and sandwiches to that group.

Additionally, Wantschik added that they hope to be able to get licensed to do wholesale soon so they can provide their meats to local restaurants.

“We have already had three, four vendors approach us asking us to supply salami and charcuterie to them,” he said. “We’re very excited and we’re hoping we will achieve that before the end of the calendar year.”

They also hope to hone in on the college-age crowd that is about to return to town for school. Wantschik said the type of food they sell is perfect for college kids that either don’t have time to cook or don’t have a kitchen, adding that he wished he’d had a place like the Meat Shed when he was in school.

“There are only so many times you can go to White Castle,” he said.

Additionally, the Meat Shed is known for its charcuterie boards which they currently make and cater for events in the area, a service they hope to continue to grow. As the Meat Shed finds its footing within the community, Wantschik said they hope to watch the business continue to grow and expand.

“I am so pleased that there are foodies here just like everywhere else,” he said. “This is a wonderful food community. I don’t know if people who live here realize it but just all the great establishments like Toast, like Jolly Fox, like Drop The H, they’re wonderful. They’re the highest quality. Matt and I have eaten food all over the place and we can tell you it’s the top of the line and we’re just humbled to be a part of that.”