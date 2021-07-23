Suspect arrested for allegedly hitting man with baseball bat

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man was arrested for aggravated battery Thursday, more than a week after he allegedly hit another man in the head with a baseball bat, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Police were dispatched at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 11 to 208 W. 23rd St. in response to a report of a disturbance, the PPD said in a press release. As officers arrived in the area, they saw a man walking east on 23rd Street, who police observed was bleeding from his forehead, mouth, and left ear. The man reported having been struck in the head with a baseball bat upon arriving at the residence on 23rd St. to discuss an ongoing quarrel with the resident, according to the release.

Crawford County Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Ascension Via Chrisi Hospital for treatment. “Due to the severity of the victim’s head injuries, he was transported to Freeman Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where he remains in stable condition as of this date,” the police department said in its release Thursday.

Investigation into the incident led police to identify the suspect in the case as a 35-year-old Pittsburg man, according to the release. Investigators were able to confirm that the suspect was at the residence where the assault occurred just prior to the incident, the police department said.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated battery on Thursday, July 22 without incident and transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, the police department noted. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.