11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet Tuesday

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The nominating commission for Kansas’ 11th Judicial District, composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties, will convene by telephone conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district judge vacancy.

The vacancy is being created by Judge Oliver Kent Lynch’s retirement, which is set for July 30. Last week, the Kansas Supreme Court appointed District Judge Lori Bolton Fleming to serve as chief judge of the 11th Judicial District through the end of the year.

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission meeting is open to the public. To listen, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for district judge must be:

At least 30 years old

A lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

A resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

If there are not three nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; Stephen Jones, Altamont; John Lehman, Girard; Judge Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.