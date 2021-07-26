Crawford County Fair set for July 31 to Aug. 7

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Fair is set to kick off this weekend on Saturday, July 31 and continue all next week, through Saturday, Aug. 7.

Although fair organizers took some additional precautions in planning for last year’s fair, the event still led to COVID-19 exposures.

This year, with the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading in the county, health officials continue to advise area residents to get vaccinated and to take appropriate health and safety precautions.

Events planned as part of the 2021 Crawford County Fair include:

Saturday, July 31

8:30 – 11 a.m. — 4-H Clothing Construction Judging — Catholic Hall

9 – 10:30 a.m. — 4-H Buymanship — Catholic Hall

11:30 a.m. — 4-H Style Revue — Catholic Hall

Sunday, August 1

10 a.m. — Crawford County Open Horse Show — Bill Peak Arena

1 – 4 p.m. — 4-H Arts and Crafts Judging, 4-H Fiber Arts Judging, 4-H Photography Judging — Marvin Green Bldg.

5 p.m. — 4-H Dog Show — L. Murphy Arena

5:30 – 7 p.m. — Pre-Fair BBQ (Tickets available at the door or in advance from 4-H member) — Marvin Green Bldg.

Monday, August 2

3:30 – 7 p.m. — 4-H Foods Judging — Marvin Green Bldg.

Tuesday, August 3

2 – 9 p.m. — All Animal Health Papers Checked — 4-H Horse Arena

2 – 8 p.m. — Livestock Weigh-In — 4-H Horse Arena

8 – 9 p.m. — Alleyway set up for swine — 4-H Horse Arena

5 p.m. — Sami’s Legacy Rodeo Books Open — L. Murphy Arena

7 p.m. — Sami’s Legacy Youth Rodeo (Free will donation as admission fee) — L. Murphy Arena

Wednesday, August 4

9 a.m. —4-H Rabbit Judging — Rabbit Barn

9 – 11 a.m. — Exhibit Open Class and 4-H Check In, all 4-H and Open Class inside exhibits must be in place by 11 a.m.

11 a.m. — 4-H Geology Judging, 4-H Entomology Judging, 4-H Rocketry/Spacetech/Robotics Judging, 4-H Forestry Judging, 4-H Food Preservation & Poster Judging, 4-H Self-Determined Judging, 4-H Notebook/Poster Judging, 4-H Shooting Sports Judging, 4-H Wildlife Judging, 4-H Home Environment Judging, 4-H Reading Judging, 4-H Horticulture Judging, 4-H Field Crops Judging, 4-H/Open Booth and Banner Judging — Marvin Green Bldg.

11 a.m. — Open Floral Judging, followed by 4-H Floral — Open Class Bldg.

11 a.m. — 4-H Floral Judging — 4-H Bldg.

11:30 a.m. — 4-H Woodwork Judging, 4-H Energy Management Judging, Ag-Ed Mechanics Judging, Open Clothing Judging, Open Textiles Judging — Marvin Green Bldg.

11:30 a.m. — Open Arts & Crafts Judging, Open Photography Judging, Open Food/Preserv. Judging, Open Field Crops Judging, Open Horticulture & Crops Judging — Open Class Bldg.

3 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics, Farlington Best Yet Corn Hole Tournament — L. Murphy Arena

7 p.m. — Rodeo — Bill Peak Arena

Thursday, August 5

8 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show — L. Murphy Arena

8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show — 4-H Horse Arena

9 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Judging, followed by Open Poultry — Poultry Barn

2 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Show, followed by Open Sheep, followed by Dairy Show (cattle and goats) — L. Murphy Arena

5 p.m. — 4-H Meat Goat Show, followed by Open Goats — L. Murphy Arena

7 p.m. — Rodeo — Bill Peak Arena

Friday, August 6

8 a.m. — 4-H Beef Show, Bucket Calf Show following Beef, followed by all Open Beef — L. Murphy Arena

8 a.m. —4-H Horse Timed Events — 4-H Horse Arena

12 p.m. — Destination Papers Due — Fair Office

1:30 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Judging, followed by 4-H Crops Judging, Poultry Judging Contest — L. Murphy Arena

3 p.m. — Kids Tractor Pull — Farm Bureau Shelter

5 p.m. — Livestock Costume Contest — L. Murphy Arena

7 p.m. — Tractor Pull — Bill Peak Arena

Saturday, August 7