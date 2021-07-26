Pittsburg Board of Realtors to merge with KC regional association

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors (KCRAR) has announced the merger of the Pittsburg Board of Realtors (PBOR) with KCRAR. Through this merger, PBOR will be dissolved and become the Pittsburg Chapter of KCRAR effective mid-August.

The Pittsburg Chapter of KCRAR will include all of Crawford County. Pittsburg Chapter members will have access to benefits and resources through KCRAR that were not previously offered through their local association. The president of the Pittsburg Board of Realtors, Monica Angeles, will be joining the KCRAR Board of Directors through Dec. 2021, followed by Shelly Hildebrandt in 2022 to represent the new Pittsburg Chapter of KCRAR.

Angeles said in a press release that the Pittsburg Board of Realtors is looking forward to the merger with KCRAR.

Pittsburg Chapter members will continue to utilize their current lockbox and MLS system with a planned conversion of all data and service to Heartland MLS in early 2022.

The merger will bring KCRAR’s jurisdiction to a total of 36 counties across Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri, consisting not only of the new Pittsburg Chapter, but also of the Five County Chapter, the Midwest Missouri Chapter, the St. Joseph Chapter and the Northwest Missouri Chapter.

KCRAR President Tony Conant said in the release that the organization is “extremely pleased to be joining our two associations and MLS’s together” and KCRAR looks forward to working closely with Realtors in Crawford County.

The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors describes itself as “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region” and is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area, serving more than 12,000 Realtor members.