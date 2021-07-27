Local Highway 69 resurfacing to start next week

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced Tuesday that it expects to begin a resurfacing project Monday, Aug. 2, on U.S. 69 and U.S. 69B in Crawford County.

Project activity includes a mill and overlay on U.S. 69 between U.S. 400 and K-47, excluding the section within the Pittsburg city limits, according to a KDOT press release. U.S. 69B is being resurfaced through Franklin and Arma.

Work will start on U.S. 69B and then proceed south on U.S. 69 from the K-47 junction. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one-lane traffic through the work zone; expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the project should be finished by early September, according to KDOT.

KDOT awarded the construction contract of $2.3 million to Heckert Construction of Pittsburg. Those with questions may contact KDOT Construction Engineer Kyler Farmer at (620) 308-7617 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.