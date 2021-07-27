Local Highway 69 resurfacing to start next week

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
A KDOT project set to begin next week includes a mill and overlay on U.S. 69 between U.S. 400 and K-47, excluding the section within the Pittsburg city limits.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced Tuesday that it expects to begin a resurfacing project Monday, Aug. 2, on U.S. 69 and U.S. 69B in Crawford County.  

Project activity includes a mill and overlay on U.S. 69 between U.S. 400 and K-47, excluding the section within the Pittsburg city limits, according to a KDOT press release. U.S. 69B is being resurfaced through Franklin and Arma.  

U.S. 69B is being resurfaced through Franklin and Arma.

Work will start on U.S. 69B and then proceed south on U.S. 69 from the K-47 junction. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one-lane traffic through the work zone; expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the project should be finished by early September, according to KDOT. 

KDOT awarded the construction contract of $2.3 million to Heckert Construction of Pittsburg. Those with questions may contact KDOT Construction Engineer Kyler Farmer at (620) 308-7617 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433. 