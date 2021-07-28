Five things to know from Tuesday’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports
- Mayor Chuck Munsell attended the meeting via phone. President of the Board Cheryl Brooks acted as mayor for the duration of the meeting.
- The commission passed the 2022 budget unanimously after a brief discussion over the specifics of the 3 percent utility bill rate increase. There will now be a public hearing on August 24, where citizens will have the opportunity to have questions about the budget answered.
- The commission heard from Mary Kay Caldwell of Pawprints on the Heartland about the dire need for veterinarians in the area.
- The commissioners were invited on behalf of the board at Pittsburg Community Theatre to PCT’s production of Xanadu which runs this weekend.
- The commission approved closing out the city’s participation in the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) program. The completed project assisted 16 businesses, which were able to retain 123 jobs, of which 91% were low to moderate income, and assisted 3 meals programs. This grant was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.