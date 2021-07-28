Five things to know from Tuesday’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting

Staff Reports
  1. Mayor Chuck Munsell attended the meeting via phone. President of the Board Cheryl Brooks acted as mayor for the duration of the meeting.  
  2. The commission passed the 2022 budget unanimously after a brief discussion over the specifics of the 3 percent utility bill rate increase. There will now be a public hearing on August 24, where citizens will have the opportunity to have questions about the budget answered.  
  3. The commission heard from Mary Kay Caldwell of Pawprints on the Heartland about the dire need for veterinarians in the area.  
  4. The commissioners were invited on behalf of the board at Pittsburg Community Theatre to PCT’s production of Xanadu which runs this weekend.  
  5. The commission approved closing out the city’s participation in the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) program. The completed project assisted 16 businesses, which were able to retain 123 jobs, of which 91% were low to moderate income, and assisted 3 meals programs. This grant was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. 