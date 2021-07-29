Art & Soul 2021 set for Saturday

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Eclectic Soul Studio will host Art & Soul 2021, showcasing the work of local artists including Jordan Alexis, Liz Darling, Allen Childers and others, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

The event will also feature incense and oils by Dryad Incense, chakra tuning by SoulWise Sound and Reiki, chair massage by Amber Lynn of Sound and Stone Massage, and tarot readings by Amber Kay Intuitive Tarot.

The event is free to enter. Art will be available for purchase. Eclectic Soul Studio is located at 601 N. Broadway, Pittsburg. Visit facebook.com/events/218092800163217 for more information.