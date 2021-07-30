Bicknell Center announces 2021-22 season

Special to the Morning Sun

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University has announced the 2021-22 season with a lineup that will include a Broadway musical, several nationally touring acts, and numerous locally produced concerts, plays, art exhibits, and events. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6.

“We’re thrilled to once again be able to offer live performances to in-person audiences. And, we’re happy with many of our locally produced events to be able to continue to livestream them for viewing by those unable to attend in person,” said Director Joe Firman. “We can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Tickets can be purchased at the PSU Ticket Office, Room 137 in the Garfield Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer, online at www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/, or by calling 620-235-4796.

Faculty, staff, and students are entitled to discounted and sometimes free tickets by presenting their PSU ID in person.

Art exhibits and most concerts by the PSU Jazz Combo and Ensemble, PSU Wind Ensemble, PSU Symphonic Band, and University Choirs are free.

The Broadway musical is:

South Pacific | 7 p.m. Feb. 20, 2022

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished around the world. Ticket prices range from $32 to $79.

National touring shows are:

Uptown | 7 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021

From New York City, Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today — the perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.

Aubrey Logan with the Southeast Kansas Symphony | 7 p.m. March 26, 2022

A contemporary jazz artist of extraordinary caliber, Aubrey Logan of Postmodern Jukebox is known for her fresh and dynamic performances. She’ll join the Southeast Kansas Symphony in a blend of local and world-class sound. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass Band | 7 p.m. April 24, 2022

As America’s premier large brass ensemble, this group reflects the diverse makeup of American culture and is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.

Darrell Brogden’s Retro Cocktail Hour LIVE featuring The Waitiki 7 | 7 p.m. May 1, 2022

Make sure you dress up for this 1950’s themed cocktail party and lobby concert! Darrell Brogden, from Kansas Public Radio’s The Retro Cocktail Hour, will host a fun night out filled with costumes and cocktails. Relax and unwind while you listen to The Waitiki 7 — a band that created a Hawaiian style of music by blending Polynesian music with jazz. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.

Pitt State Theatre’s season includes:

Lapin Lapin | 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 2021

It’s been called “loony and cartoonish, frantic and farcical, bitterly comic and bitingly satiric,” by reviewers. Written by Coline Serreau (Three Men and a Baby), it’s a fast-paced comedy about a dysfunctional lower-class family scratching out a living in economically depressed France. Directed by Linden Little. Ticket prices range from free to $12.

The 39 Steps | 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 2022

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have this fast-paced whodunnit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Directed by Gil Cooper. Ticket prices range from free to $12.

Bicknell Center Art Gallery exhibits will include:

PSU Athletics Hall of Fame Exhibit: Part 1 | Aug. 16 – Sept. 13

Banned Books Exhibit: Books Unite. Censorship Divides. | Sept. 20 – Dec. 12

PSU Athletics Hall of Fame Exhibit: Part 2 | Jan. 24 – Feb. 7, 2022

PSU Athletics Retrospect | Feb. 17 – May 2022

Pittsburg Music History | Summer 2022

Other events this season open to the public will include:

Aug. 30 | Scott Lecture Series: A Conversation with Peyton Manning, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 10 | PSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction (2020 Inductees)

Sept. 23 | PSU Wind Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 | An Evening with Chris Crutcher: Books Unite. Censorship Divides., 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 | PSU Jazz Concert, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3-4 | Midwest Trumpet Fest

Oct. 17 | Southeast Kansas Symphony at Pittsburg State University, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 | University Choirs Concert, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 | Olive Street Presents, Sam Baker Camp in Concert, 7 p.m.

No. 13 | Genesis Symphony Concert, 4 p.m.

Nov. 14 | PSU Wind Ensemble Concert 3 p.m.

Nov. 17 | KMEA District II, 8 a.m.

Nov. 17 | PSU Jazz Concert, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 | SEK Symphony Concert, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 | KMEA District II Mini Convention

Dec. 5 | Bells of the Balkans: Ring in the Season 3 p.m.

Jan. 28 | PSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction (2021 Inductees)

Jan. 29 | Rondelli Vocal Competition, all day

Feb. 11 | PSU Opera and SEK Symphony - Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Trial By Jury,” 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 | PSU Opera and SEK Symphony - Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Trial By Jury,” 3 p.m.

Feb. 17 | PSU Wind Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m.

March 4 | PSU Jazz Festival, all-day

March 5 | PSU International Student Association & IPSO Presents: PSU International Food & Culture Fair, 5:30 p.m.

March 22 | PSU Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m.

March 24 | PSU Symphonic Band Concert, 7 p.m.

April 13 | PSU Dance Research Symposium, 5:30 p.m.

April 14 | State Large Ensembles, all-day

April 21 | PSU Wind Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m.

April 27 | PSU Jazz Concert, 7 p.m.

May 1 | Oratorio, 3 p.m.

May 5 | 4-State Band Competition, all-day

Events open only to students will include:

Aug. 25 | GAB Hypnotist Chris Jones, 9 p.m.

Sept. 2 | Which Lives Matter with Monti Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 | Movie on the Lawn, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 | Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, 7 p.m.

For continued updates and additional details, follow the Bicknell Center on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @BicknellCenter and visit www.bicknellcenter.com