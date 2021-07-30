Club Notes

Morning Sun

Monday, August 2

TOPS #0599 Pittsburg

TOPS KS 0599 Pittsburg, KS meets Monday evenings for confidential weigh-ins and an informational meeting at the Homer Cole Center at 3003 N. Joplin, Pittsburg, KS. Weigh-ins begin at about 5:15 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:05 p.m. For more details about TOPS #0599, contact Wanda Porter at 620-231-9091.

Co-Dependents Anonymous

As COVID-19 and social distancing has curtailed CoDa meetings, there is now a weekly audio only conference call meeting at noon on Mondays. For more information call 620-704-1309 or email jtknoll@swbell.net.

Tuesday, August 3

Pittsburg Noon Rotary

Pittsburg Noon Rotary meets at noon on Tuesdays at DePaul Hall at Ascension Via Christi. To allow more time for networking, the group has added a monthly "Social Hour" on the first Tuesday of every month throughout the city. Ask a Rotarian for the next Social Hour location our visit the group's Facebook page, Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club.

Pittsburg Duplicate Bridge Club

The Pittsburg Duplicate Bridge Club meets on Tuesdays at 12:15 at the Homer Cole Community Center. Winners from the game played on June 26 were Vicki Gregory and Sookie Fields, first; and Jing Perez and Sue Danker tied for second with Ruth Minelli and Barbara Callow. The next game will be played on Tuesday, July 20. Fully vaccinated bridge players are welcome to come play with their partner.

Thursday, August 5

Co-dependents Anonymous

The Thursday, 6 p.m. meeting of Co-dependents Anonymous has resumed as an audio conference call meeting. Please call 620-231-6977 for more information.

Al-Anon

As COVID-19 and social distancing has curtailed Al-Anon meetings, there is now a weekly Zoom Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information call 620-704-1309 or email jtknoll@swbell.net.

TOPS Club Inc.

TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, meets weekly on Thursdays at 9:35 a.m. at Crawford County Historical Museum, located at 651 S Highway 69, Pittsburg. The meeting is open to the public, ages 7 and up. Your first visit to any TOPS meeting is free.

Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite

All members of the Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite are asked to attend the stated dinner and meeting on Thursday, August 5 at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 North Joplin St., Pittsburg, Kansas. Social Hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at approximately 7 p.m. Reservations are required, so please RSVP by Wednesday, August 4 at fsscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or by calling 620-223-1330. But please, if you don't feel safe, please don't attend. And if you don't feel well or are in any way symptomatic, please stay home.