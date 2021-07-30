Crawford County Mental Health Center Welcomes New Director of Adult Services

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County Mental Health Center welcomed Christine Perez, LCPC as the new Director of Adult Services in July 2021.

Christine has an Ed.S. in School Counseling and Masters in Community Counseling both from Pittsburg State University and is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, LCPC. Christine has worked for Crawford County Mental Health Center in a part-time capacity as a Qualified Mental Health Professional since 2019, in addition to working as a school counselor at Meadowlark Elementary and as a staff counselor at Pittsburg State University.

Adult Services at Crawford County Mental Health Center enable people with severe and persistent mental illness to remain in their home community. Services include individual therapy, attendant care, case management, comprehensive assessments, and medication management.

Referrals, appointments, and questions should be directed to the Crawford County Mental Health Center at 620-231-5130. As always, crisis mental health services are available 24/7 by calling the Save-line at 620-232-SAVE (7283).