Pittsburg Coin Club celebrates big milestone

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Coin Club will mark their 750th meeting with a public celebration on August 5 at the Hall at 407 E. 11th Street in Pittsburg. The club was founded in 1958 and meets monthly on the first Thursday of every month. The August 5 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a covered dish picnic featuring grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as traditional sides and desserts. The public is invited to attend.

"We are very humbled to celebrate this milestone in our community," said Dave Sorrick, spokesman for the club. "We are honored to have some of our members who joined the club shortly after our founding in 1958 still active and attending our monthly meetings."

The purpose of the club is to educate local coin collectors on trends in the hobby and to promote the basics of numismatics — the study or collection of coins, paper currency, and medals. Though annual memberships are available, folks in the local community are always welcomed to attend to learn more about the hobby.

Current officers include Brad Potter, president, with Tom Seigel serving as treasurer for the group. Janie Collins is the club secretary. For more information about the celebration contact Dave Sorrick at (620) 423-6600.