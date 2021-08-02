Local animal activists look to city and county for assistance

Jordan Meier

jmeier@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Leaders of two local animal welfare organizations have come before the city and county commissions in recent weeks to ask for help in dealing with what they say has been an ongoing crisis of people being unable to care for their animals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This last year has not been an easy year to run an animal shelter, Jasmine Kyle, director of the SEK Humane Society said at a Crawford County Commission meeting a few weeks ago.

“In March of 2020, our intakes started to skyrocket as more and more individuals lost their jobs and could no longer afford to feed their pets,” Kyle said. “In just two days we had reached our full capacity.”

Kyle said that they stayed that way for many months, meaning they could not take in any more animals, which resulted in having to turn away families and pets in need.

“That did not stop them from dumping animals in our roads, or tying them to the property late at night,” she said. “It finally came to a boiling point when 12 defenseless, adolescent dogs were thrown into the nearby river system just down the road. Our staff spent two days rescuing them.”

Luckily, however, Kyle was able to help get a free pet food pantry up and running in an effort to help curb the overcrowding at the shelters.

“We ran the program, two days a week for two months,” she said. “During that time, it was successful, intake requests drastically decreased and during the program, we gave out 6,000 pounds of food to keep animals and families together.”

Kyle was able to bring that program back earlier this year thanks to a large donation of supplies from Chew, the help of the county commission, which approved Kyle’s request to help pay for the shipping of the supplies, and WATCO, which offered to store the supplies.

“Thank you personally, from our organization and every single family that comes to us every week for the food bank program,” Kyle said. “I cannot express enough how much that helped.”

Kyle announced at the County Commission that the shelter will be getting another round of food—24 palettes or 30,000 pounds of food and supplies to be exact—that will help continue the free pet food program, but this time around she did not require financial assistance from the county.

“We do not have to pay shipping this time around it was donated,” she said. “With these additional palettes coming in, it should provide another four to five months of free pet food and pet supplies for our community.”

However, Kyle is still looking to the county for some financial assistance in the form of a formal partnership between the two entities.

“Our mission to eliminate animal suffering, promote the importance of the human-animal bond and educate individuals on pet responsibility,” she said. “For the past 40 years, we have been entirely donation driven.”

“We need help. We have done as much as possible and so has our community. So we please ask the commissioner to consider a partnership contract, so we can work hand in hand to continue our improvement with our community.”

Previously, Kyle has also presented the idea of a partnership to the City of Pittsburg but was told by the City Manager Daron Hall to go through the county.

“We got the response from Mr. Hall that we needed to go to Crawford County Commissioners first,” she said.

The commissioners seemed open to the idea but did not take any action to formalize any agreement. However, Commissioner Jeremy Johnson added that he liked the idea, he just wanted to try to get as many key players together as possible.

“I’m very much in favor of a community-based approach,” he said. “So getting as many stakeholders in a room as possible to talk about how we can do something like this that is going to provide ‘wrap around’ and everybody has a stake in it, is going to be the best approach in my mind.”

Kyle and the Humane Society is not the only group pushing for help. Mary Kay Caldwell with Pawprints on the Heartland — an organization that provides spay and neuter surgery at a low and affordable price — has also been reaching out for help, especially as southeast Kansas suffers from a lack of practicing veterinarians.

“It’s a crisis,” she said. “Pawprints presently cannot keep up with the appointment requests that we have. With some of the area veterinarians close to retirement a real crisis will occur exist in this city if this area does not bring in a veterinarian to combat this overpopulation.”

Caldwell asked the Pittsburg city commission last week but has also asked the County Commission as well, during the public comment section to consider helping contribute to the salary of a full-time veterinarian for Pawprints on the Heartland. A full-time vet would help make the spay and neuter clinic—which is currently only available Tuesdays and Thursdays—an everyday occurrence and allow the organization to possibly create a wellness clinic to help low-income pet owners get their pets care for mild issues.

“Searches have been done in national veterinarian journals, vet schools and posting boards,” she said. “All to no avail.”

Caldwell explained that Pawprints is prepared to contribute $50,000 to a salary but is asking the county and city of Pittsburg each for $25,000 for a total salary of $100,000.

“This is a win-win situation,” she said. “It would be a win for the city, it’d be a win for the county, a win for pawprints and a win for the animals.”

Neither the county nor the city have taken any actions thus far on Caldwell’s or Kyle’s requests.