Pittsburg man sentenced to 25 years for child porn

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jason Wayne Irving, 38, of Pittsburg, was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for distributing child pornography, the Department of Justice has announced. In February, Irving pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Irving admitted that in 2019 he used his email address to upload and send pornographic photos of children. Google detected his activity and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line, the DOJ said in a press release. Soon after, Google reported the email account again for similar conduct during which Google was able to link the account to Irving.

After obtaining a search warrant of Irving’s smartphone, law enforcement discovered it had been used for the operation of the Google email account as well as other accounts that had been reported by Facebook for child pornography. Law enforcement also found various files of child pornography on the phone, according to the release.

Homeland Security Investigation, Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case.