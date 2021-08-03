Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Bruce Blair participated in the meeting remotely.
- Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Devin Gorman requested a 15-minute executive session with the commissioners and County Counselor Jim Emerson to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the CVB.
- The commissioners also had a 10-minute executive session with Emerson and Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Sandberg to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the EMS Department.
- The commission approved the annual pass-through Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) for Safehouse Crisis Center.
- Under future business, Commission Chairman Jeremy Johnson announced that the commission will have an 8 a.m. work session on August 10 with Mike Bodensteiner and Greenbush to discuss American Rescue Plan funding.