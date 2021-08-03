Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Mayor David Fornelli and City Clerk Jayme Mjelde were not at meeting, so Councilwoman Pat Clinton and Payroll Clerk Renae Jessip acted as mayor and city clerk, respectively. Councilmen Joe Martin and Mike Snow were also not at the meeting.
- No one spoke during the citizens’ comments period of the meeting.
- The council approved an ordinance to officially accept the gift of more than $4.5 million to build a new library.
- The council also approved an ordinance adopting the city code.
- In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta discussed upcoming paving work, the city’s annual audit, and progress on digging a new well for the city. Public Works Director Brian Cussimanio said those working on the well project have dug down more than 700 feet so far.