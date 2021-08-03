Pittsburg schools to require masks for all students, staff and visitors

Jordan Meier

jmeier@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Community Schools announced yesterday in a letter from the superintendent that in light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, they will be requiring all students, staff and visitors to be masked while in school, which starts next week.

“Mask use is effective at reducing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” Superintendent Richard Proffitt said in the letter. “Last year, Pittsburg Community Schools was among the few school systems of our size that were able to stay open and offer in-person learning. This was largely due to the recommendations made by our Local Health Officer and the mitigation efforts used, including masks. In addition to the reduction of spread, masks allowed Health Officers to modify quarantine as there were no significant in-school transmissions of COVID-19.”

Despite requiring masks, Proffitt also said that as of this moment masking will only be required until October 1, at which time the Board of Education and district staff will reevaluate. He added that they will work with the local health officers to reevaluate the situation every two weeks.

“I believe that there is light at the end of this,” Proffitt said. “We know that wearing masks again is not ideal, and we also know the added strain that this places on our staff and students, but it is important that we do our part in stopping the transmission of the virus during this peak time. Together we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant with our commitment to wearing masks, socially distancing, and those that choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The decision to wear masks comes at the recommendation of public health officials who released Crawford County Mitigation Recommendations and Justifications for K-12 Schools last Friday, which, in addition to recommending masks in all school buildings and transportation, called for the continued implementation of other mitigation strategies, including daily screenings of students, social distancing and sanitation.

“It is recognized that mitigation, including masking, carry both risk and benefits,” the release signed by Public Health Officer Dr. Tim Stebbins said. “In the absence of risk, there is no benefit.”

These recommendations come in the wake of a massive surge in cases due to the Delta variant — which affects kids stronger than other variants according to CDC— and just a week after an emotionally charged USD 250 Board of Education meeting that left many parents frustrated and confused about the upcoming school year.

“I believe my children have a right to free public education that is safe,” said Heidi Casper, a local resident and mother of six after the meeting last week, “and I don’t believe that right now the officials are putting that at the forefront of their decision making for all students.”

Casper could not be reached for comment on USD 250’s decision by press time.

These recommendations also follow a letter that was sent to all school boards in the county by area pediatricians calling for masking in schools to start the year.

“We have recently been hearing concerns from parents in our communities about children not being protected by mask use at school in the fall,” the letter said. “Many parents have said that they do not feel comfortable sending their as-yet unvaccinated children back to school in person if masks are not going to be universally used.”

When asked about her thoughts on USD 250’s decision to require masks, Dr. Krista Mijares, an area pediatrician who signed the letter, said she thought it was a good decision.

“I think it’s a very responsible decision and a good start,” she said. “Unfortunately, kids under 12 years of age still will not have had the chance to be vaccinated by October 1st, so I would still strongly recommend mask requirements in elementary schools and middle schools for the full semester, to provide that additional layer of protection to those kids. I think it’s reasonable to designate the end of the first quarter as a time to reevaluate the situation, but I don’t think the situation will have changed significantly by then. I think the health department and the schools will make the right decision again at that time, but I think a lot of parents are still worried because of the uncertainty.”