West Mineral All School Reunion set for September

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Mineral High School Alumni Reunion Committee has announced it will host its “All School Reunion” on September 3, 4 and 5, 2021.

There will be a reception at Big Brutus from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 3. All activities on Saturday, September 4, will be at the Lamplighter Inn, 4020 Parkview Dr., Pittsburg.

The motel is offering a special room rate of $70 for the event. Those that want to take advantage of that deal must tell the motel they’re with the West Mineral All School Reunion when they make their reservations. The Little Balkans Days festival is the same weekend as the reunion, so attendees are advised to call the hotel at 620-231-8700 to make reservations early.

Registration will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lamplighter Inn with snacks and drinks available. The banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening. There will be a brief business meeting following the banquet.

On Sunday, September 5, a covered dish dinner and picnic will be held at Big Brutus. Those living in the area are asked to bring two covered dishes. Meat, drinks, plates and utensils will be furnished. The picnic will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

A fee of $25 per person will cover all activities during the weekend including rental at Big Brutus and Lamplighter rental. Registration and payment should be sent as soon as possible to assist the Reunion Committee in ordering the correct number of meals and other supplies. If you know any alumni who didn’t receive an invitation, please contact the Reunion Committee’s secretary, Larry Coltrane, by phone at 620-230-0066 or 620-423-6604, or by email at coltrane1313@gmail.com.

The committee, which is completely voluntary, consists of Bobby (Class of ‘62) and Karen Thomas, Larry (Class of ‘62) and Linda (Class of ‘63) Coltrane, Kenny (Class of ‘60) and Marilyn White, Jim (Class of ‘60) and Patty Hodgson, Beverly Rauniker (Class of ‘67), Dixie Perry (Class of ‘65) and Dayna Ray. Mail reservations to: Jim Hodgson, Treasurer, 202 W. Katy, Scammon, KS 66773, or call 620-479-6831 or 620-429-0304 or email jphodge@centurylink.net.