Open house set for Miner's House in Franklin

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Miners Hall Museum in Franklin has announced it will host an open house at the Miner's House at the museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 as part of the weeklong Little Balkans Days festivities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take a tour of the restored turn-of-the-century coal company Miner's House and learn about its long and varied history.

The small, three-room house was built in Frontenac by the Cherokee & Pittsburg Coal & Mining Co., the coal branch of the Santa Fe Railroad in Frontenac, and was donated to Miners Hall Museum by the parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac.

Guests at the open house will also have a chance to view the Amazon Army Centennial Exhibit inside Miners Hall Museum. Music, activities and old-fashioned games will be available and The Blue Spoon food truck will be on site.