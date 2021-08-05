Sale of Morning Sun to local owners announced

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

With plans to bring ownership of a vital component of life in Southeast Kansas an agreement has been reached by a group of Pittsburg families to acquire the Pittsburg Morning Sun from the current owner Gannett Co., Inc. They will also assume operation of the Columbus News-Report in Columbus.

According to Pittsburg attorney Kevin Mitchelson, Pittsburg Publishing Co., L.L.C. recently was organized by a group of Pittsburg and Southeast Kansas families whose goal is to once again make The Morning Sun a locally owned newspaper.

The Morning Sun has served Southeast Kansas since 1887.

Larry Hiatt, the current publisher and editor of the Columbus News-Report, will serve as the initial publisher and editor, and is planning the transition to local ownership and management. He was a former employee at the Morning Sun in the early 1960s.

Terms of the acquisitions have not been released. The sale is expected to close on September 1.

“We are working with the folks at Gannett to transition back to local ownership and management. We hope to retain The Morning Sun’s current local staff and add more local news and sports reporters, as well as local advertising staff.” The Morning Sun will be published from the former Morning Sun building at 701 North Locust in Pittsburg.

The Morning Sun is the successor to the Pittsburg Headlight and the Pittsburg Sun, which have served the community since 1887 and previously were owned by Pittsburg Publishing Company from 1927 to 1975 and by Stauffer Communications, Inc. from 1976 to 1997.

“We want and need the community’s input and support. We believe there is a place for the locally- owned community newspaper, and hope the community will support our efforts by subscribing to and advertising in The Morning Sun,” said Hiatt.

“We will be in the process of conversion over the next few months and expect changes to be ongoing into the new year.”

For the immediate future Hiatt will continue as editor and publisher of the Columbus News-Report while taking on the duties of publisher at the Pittsburg Morning Sun.