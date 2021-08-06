Back 2 School Block Party Bash set for Saturday

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Fun Zone Depot is set to host its Back 2 School Block Party Bash, an indoor/outdoor, street fair-style event featuring games, entertainment, food, vendors and giveaways, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 7.

The Pittsburg Police Department, one of several organizations that will be at the event, posted on Facebook this week saying event attendees will be able to register their bicycles at the police department’s booth.

“This Back 2 School block party will have community resources, a school bundle giveaway, concession & food truck, stilt act & caricaturist,” the department said. “Come join in on the fun & get your bike registered while you're at it.”

Other groups that will be on hand at the Block Party Bash include the Pittsburg Fire Department, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Crawford County, Greenbush Parents as Teachers, YMCA of Pittsburg and Pawprints on the Heartland.

Food vendors at the event will include Mojo’s Shaved Ice Company, pizza by Drop the H Brewing Company, and Churros Colima food truck.

The event will also include a school bundle give away for all school age kids in attendance. Each school-aged child will receive one free entry (no purchase required) into the drawing for a chance to win one of three bundles. The prizes consist of items such as a backpack, water bottle, and school supplies.