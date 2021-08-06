Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Bruce Blair attended the meeting via Zoom.
- Public Health Officers Dr. Tim Stebbins and Teddi Van Kam along with Crawford County Mental Health Center Director Michael Ehling made a plea to the public to be respectful of the healthcare workers as they’ve begun to see an increasing number of people be hostile with them due to their feelings on the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The commissioners, County Counselor Jim Emerson, Stebbins, Van Kam and Ehling had a 10-minute executive session to discuss the county health officer position which they are currently trying to fill.
- County Clerk Don Pyle presented the July 2021 clerk’s report which the commission approved.
- The commissioners and Ehling discussed a survey to be given to county employees that would help the commissioners and other entities determine where to spend the incoming funds from the American Family Rescue Plan.