KBI report: Crawford County following statewide trend of increased violent crime

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday released its annual statewide crime report, which shows that violent crime increased by 9.5 percent in 2020 over the previous year.

“A total of 13,896 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery. The violent crime rate is currently 24.4% above the 10-year average,” the KBI said in a press release.

“Notably, in 2020, the number of murders committed in Kansas hit a record at 193, surpassing any year since 1959, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) first began publishing national crime statistics.”

Locally, although there was only one murder reported in Crawford County in 2020, the same as in 2019, the county has otherwise largely followed the statewide trend, seeing an increase in violent crime.

A total of 170 violent crimes were reported to area law enforcement agencies last year, up from 146 in 2019 and 136 in 2018. Of the violent crimes in the county last year, a large majority, 138, were reported to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Property crimes in Crawford County, meanwhile, decreased somewhat in 2020 compared to 2019, though there were still more reported than in any year since 2014. There were 1,381 property crimes reported in the county last year, including 90 burglaries, 1,111 thefts, and 180 motor vehicle thefts. This compares to 1,569 property crimes reported in 2019.

There were 17 arson incidents reported in the county in 2020, up from 10 the previous year and five the year before that. In 2017, however, there were 25 reports of arson in Crawford County.