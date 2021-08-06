Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 25-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday night after fleeing police during an attempted traffic stop, Pittsburg police said in a release.

On Thursday night, August 5, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Pittsburg police officer attempted to stop a black 2013 Honda motorcycle for allegedly not displaying registration in the 100 block of W. 15th St., in Pittsburg. According to the release, the motorcycle, which was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, failed to stop and then began to flee from the officer, who had activated the lights and siren on their patrol car.

During the pursuit, speeds did not go above 25 miles per hour PPD officials say.

“The motorcycle continued to head eastbound on 15th St. and failed to stop for the stop signs at Broadway, Elm and Joplin Streets. The officer continued to pursue the motorcycle to Smelter St. and then north to 17th St. and then back to the west into an alleyway between Grand and Smelter Streets,” the release said. “There were two pedestrians walking in the alleyway at the time, and the motorcycle narrowly missed striking one of the pedestrians, at which time the officer ceased pursuing the motorcycle and stopped to check on the pedestrians.”

According to the release, another officer located the motorcycle around the intersection of 11th St. and Smelter St. and attempted to stop it, however, the motorcycle allegedly continued to flee from the officer. The motorcycle headed southbound eventually entering Schlanger Park.

PPD officials said officers went around the park and caught up with the motorcycle once again as it left the roadway and began to travel through several residential yards.

“Officers yelled for the driver to stop the motorcycle, and at one point the motorcycle stopped, and the passenger then got off the vehicle and was detained by officers,” the release said. “The motorcycle then continued to drive through residential yards and was heading back to Putnam St. when officers were able to physically remove the driver from the motorcycle.”

While officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, they allegedly deployed a Taser, and the driver, a 25-year-old Pittsburg man, was taken into custody without further incident.

According to the release the passenger from the motorcycle was later released from the scene, and the motorcycle was also towed from the scene. Crawford County EMS was also contacted regarding a minor injury that the driver allegedly sustained during the Taser deployment. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment but was released shortly thereafter.

PPD officials said in the release that the driver was then taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. He was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle without registration, and various moving violations.

He also had a no-bond felony warrant for his arrest from Ottawa County, Oklahoma, and is being held without bond, according to the release

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231- 1700, or at their automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.