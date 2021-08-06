Webb City police shoot suspect who allegedly took officer’s Taser

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

An illegal dumping suspect was shot by a Webb City, Missouri police officer Thursday evening after allegedly tasing the officer with their own Taser during an altercation.

At 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Webb City Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of East Fountain in response to a report of trespassing and illegal dumping, the police department said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers encountered several people in a truck with a trailer. The truck had apparently driven around a chain strung between two posts.

Upon contact with the subjects, an altercation allegedly occurred and two officers were allegedly assaulted. During the altercation one of the subjects allegedly gained control of an officer’s Taser and allegedly began tasing the officer while the officer was on the ground. The subject then allegedly attempted to gain control of the officer’s duty weapon, and the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject one time.

The officer was able to gain control of the subject and, after securing the subject in handcuffs, began administering medical attention, according to the police department’s release. The subject who had been shot was transported to the hospital by ambulance. One officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

The name of the person who was shot was not included in the Webb City Police Department’s release and a call to the police chief was not returned by press time. Besides noting that the subject was transported to the hospital, no information was included about their condition. The names of five subjects detained at the scene were also not included in the release.

The Webb City Police Department has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol - Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate this incident, according to the release.

“We would like to thank all of the other agencies that responded to our call for assistance,” the release said.