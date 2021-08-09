Crawford County issues updated quarantine guidelines

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Health Department has released newly updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. The following guidelines will now be used for quarantine, the health department said in a press release dated August 7, although it was sent out Monday, August 9:

7-Day Quarantine (Testing and No Symptoms)

After exposure, the individual must monitor symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 7 days.

If there are no symptoms during this time frame, on or after Day 6, the individual may get a PCR test for COVID-19 (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).

If the test is negative and the person remains symptom-free, the individual can be removed from quarantine after Day 8.

If Testing Results are pending on Day 8, the individual must not leave quarantine until results are received.

10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)

After exposure, the individual must monitor for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 days.

If there are no symptoms during the 10 days, the individual can be released from the quarantine without a test on day 11.

Quarantine while living with someone positive for COVID-19

For individuals with ongoing contact in the home, the quarantine time frame will begin after the in-home contact has completed their isolation requirements (generally this is 10 days from the onset of symptoms if they are fever free and symptoms are improved). This would result in quarantine of 17 to 20 days total (10 days plus 7 or 10 days depending on the above release option).

The quarantine time frame can be started at last contact if the positive/ill individual can be appropriately segregated from other household members. This would result in quarantine of 7 or 10 days from the last contact depending on the above release option.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Crawford County Health Department recommend that all exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop. The disease can still develop through day 14.

Due to high-risk situations, those residents in long-term care and assisted facilities, as well as offender populations in Kansas Department of Corrections prisons, are not eligible for shortened quarantine periods in any county.

It is even more important that mask wearing in public, social distancing and good handwashing or sanitizing be followed through the 14-day period so unintentional transmission does not occur.

Individuals who have completed vaccination and are two weeks past the final injection and those with previous documented illness with COVID-19 are not quarantined under this guidance. These individuals with high-risk exposure should still monitor for symptoms and should contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

KDHE, CDC and your local health department recommend after high-risk exposure that you should get tested with a PCR test sometime within 3 to 5 days and again between days 7 to 10 to make sure you do not contract COVID-19. This will help prevent inadvertent spread of the disease, the county health department said in its release.