Pittsburg to hold redistricting meeting

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — This week members of the Kansas House and Senate committees on redistricting will jointly host a meeting in Pittsburg as part of a listening tour to receive public comments concerning the redistricting process, which is done every decade after the release of the U.S. Census data, which is set for this month.

The redistricting process is required in 43 states, including Kansas, and stipulates those states with more than one representative must redistrict after the release of the census data to account for shifts in population within the state and to add or remove congressional districts.

The meeting will take place on August 12 at 9 a.m. at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

According to a release sent out by Kansas Legislative Research Department, any individual wishing to present testimony should follow the instructions on the Kansas Legislative Research Department (KLRD) Redistricting webpage, which may be accessed at http://www.kslegresearch.org/KLRD-web/Redistricting.html. Information on how to stream each meeting online will be posted on the KLRD webpage once available.

In addition to Pittsburg, the redistricting committees will be visiting Manhattan, Salina, Hays, Colby, Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita, Chanute, Overland Park, Kansas City, Leavenworth and Lawrence.