VetLinks to host 5th annual KavFest this weekend

PITTSBURG, Kan. — VetLinks, a local charity that started five years ago in honor of the loss of a loved one and has donated $170,000 to date to military veterans in need of care, is gearing up for its largest fundraising event of the year.

The annual KavFest Fundraiser, named in honor of Maj. Brian Kavanagh, will be Saturday, Aug. 14 at Crestwood Country Club. The 2021 Links Fore Veterans charity golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.

The idea for VetLinks.org, a 501c3 nonprofit charity, resulted from the struggles that Kavanagh and his wife, Jessica, faced in his battle with post-traumatic stress. Brian, a graduate of St. Mary’s-Colgan High School and Pittsburg State University, died unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 37. He earned multiple Bronze Stars from his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He left behind Jessica and two daughters, Meryn and Evelyn.

After Brian’s death, Jessica vowed to keep Brian’s mission alive and help as many veterans and their family members as possible. Each year, VetLinks.org has hosted a KavFest fundraiser in Pittsburg to support the cause. KavFest, as well as other VetLinks.org fundraisers, have allowed the charity to help dozens of veteran families through $170,000 in donations so far, the nonprofit said in a press release this week.

VetLinks.org has teamed with such organizations as Code of Support to ensure that military veterans and their families receive the care they need. In addition to treatment, VetLinks has bridged the gap for many veterans and their families by providing funds for such needs as lodging while the veteran is receiving treatment and therapy for family members.

Kristina Kaufmann, chief executive officer of Code of Support, provided an example of how its collaboration with VetLinks.org has made a difference.

“I think one of the great victories we’ve had with VetLinks is a veteran who was actually working for the VA and identified himself as suicidal. The VA told him 6-8 weeks. We got a hold of him and through our partnership with VetLinks, we were able to get him in private care within 24 hours,” Kaufmann said. “This veteran was suicidal. If VetLinks and Code of Support had not come to his aid, he would not be here and he would be the first one to say that. That is just one of hundreds of stories that we have with the collaboration of VetLinks and Code of Support.”

Five years after the passing of Brian, the VetLinks.org Board of Directors, which is made up mostly of Brian’s family members and friends from St. Mary’s-Colgan and Pittsburg State, remains committed to making sure that every veteran receives the care they deserve. Visit VetLinks.org for more information.