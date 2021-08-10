Five things to know from Pittsburg's school board meeting
- In accordance with their recent mandate, all those in attendance of the meeting were wearing masks.
- Superintendent Richard Proffitt announced that Pittsburg Community Schools has seen an increase in enrollment. He also let the board know that because of this growth the district will be evaluating each of its school buildings to see if adjustments need to be made.
- A teacher from Lakeside Elementary spoke up during the public comment section of the meeting wanting to discuss with the board what she said was the harmful use of masks, arguing that the mask mandate was more harmful than good.
- The board unanimously approved the 2021-2022 Student Handbooks for the elementary schools, PCMS and PHS
- The board heard a presentation from CGA Architects who are heading the remodel project at Pittsburg Community Middle School. No final decisions were made on the possible design of the project should a bond issue make it to the ballot.