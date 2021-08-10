Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The commissioners and County Counselor Jim Emerson had a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau with Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson.
- The commission had a public hearing on Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding. No members of the public spoke during the hearing and the commission approved closing out the grants.
- Emerson also requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county’s IT department, and Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the health department.
- Blair also discussed the ongoing problem of catalytic converter thefts and said the county might want to consider putting noticeable markings on its vehicles’ catalytic converters to make them easier for law enforcement to track and to deter theft.
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson announced at the end of the meeting that Friday’s regularly scheduled commission meeting will be cancelled because two of the three commissioners won’t be able to make it, and that there will be a public hearing on the county’s 2022 budget at 10 a.m. August 24.