Name of man killed in Webb City officer-involved shooting released

Webb City, Missouri police have released additional details about an officer-involved shooting last week, including the name of the man shot and killed after allegedly assaulting an officer in the incident, which began with a report of illegal dumping.

Aler Escobar, 36, of Webb City was transported by emergency medical services with a gunshot wound last Thursday and succumbed to his injuries either that night or early the next morning, Webb City Police Chief Don Melton said Tuesday. A press release sent out late Monday afternoon also noted that a second suspect, a 32-year-old Carthage, Missouri man, is facing charges stemming from the incident.

At 9:15 p.m. Thursday, August 5, Webb City Police officers were called to the 800 block of East Fountain in response to a report of trespassing and illegal dumping, the police department said in a press release last week. Upon arrival, officers encountered several people in a truck with a trailer. The truck had apparently driven around a chain strung between two posts.

Upon contact with the vehicle occupants, an altercation allegedly occurred and two officers were allegedly assaulted. During the altercation, Escobar allegedly gained control of an officer’s Taser and allegedly began tasing the officer while the officer was on the ground. Escobar then allegedly attempted to gain control of the officer’s duty weapon, and the officer discharged the weapon, striking Escobar one time.

“The officer was able to gain control of” Escobar “and, after securing the subject in handcuffs, began administering medical attention,” according to the police department’s release last week.

Escobar was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The second suspect involved in the altercation is facing a felony charge of resisting lawful detention and two counts of assaulting a police officer, and was being held Tuesday in Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. Four other subjects were detained but have been interviewed and released without any charges at this time.

“One officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer was treated and released by EMS at the scene,” the Webb City Police Department said in its release last week.

“The two responding officers who were injured in the incident are currently recovering from injuries sustained in the altercation and have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol - Division of Drug & Crime Control,” the department said in its more recent release.

The investigation is ongoing.