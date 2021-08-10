PSU offers financial incentives to students to get vaccinated

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University announced this week that it will offer financial incentives to students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect our campus,” Howard Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a press release Monday. “The more people on our campus vaccinated, the less likely disruptions will happen to our fall operations, students won’t miss as much class or as many activities, and everyone can have a safer, more productive semester.”

Students with regular on-campus classes in Pittsburg who provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 17 will each receive a $500 scholarship and be entered to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes that are equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals, and housing.

To be eligible, students must have received both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. To meet the Sept. 17 deadline, that means starting the vaccination process by Aug. 20 for Moderna and Aug. 27 for Pfizer, which require a four-week and three-week waiting period between doses, respectively.

The financial incentives for PSU student are being funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). Vaccines are available for free at the Bryant Student Health Center and at many locations across Pittsburg.

All scholarships and the grand prizes will be applied to the Spring 2022 semester. For those who graduate in December, it will be applied to the Fall 2021 semester and a refund issued, if applicable.

The incentive is available to undergraduates, graduate students, international students, and any other student who regularly attends classes on campus. The goal is to protect the campus and those who use it regularly, PSU said in its release, so online-only students are not eligible.