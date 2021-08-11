Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Mayor Chuck Munsell asked to remove an item from the consent agenda regarding a lease for a city-owned property at 3004 Rotary Terrace. After Economic Development Director Blake Benson clarified that the agenda item had to do with the business at the property changing hands, and that the terms of the lease hadn’t changed, the commission unanimously approved it.
- The commission approved a partial release of a mortgage document and waiver of right of repurchase for Lot Number 10 in Silverback Landing, located at 1829 Silverback Way, as Arvest Bank, the primary lender for the project, took first position on the loan, with the City securing a second position on the P & L property until the loan is repaid in December 2023.
- The commission approved the preliminary plat submitted by S&H Management, LLC, for the platting of Dean's Addition, located on the northwest corner of Jefferson and Rouse.
- Munsell asked to have Police Chief Brent Narges speak at the commission’s next meeting about crime in Pittsburg and the KBI’s recently published annual report on crime in Kansas, which indicated that violent crime increased locally last year over the previous few years, following a statewide trend.
- The commission had a 30-minute executive session to discuss the potential acquisition of three parcels of real estate. No decisions were made or votes cast in the executive session.