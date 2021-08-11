Local school programs receive two grants

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Communities In Schools of Mid-America announced this week that they have received two grants to help fund programs at schools in Pittsburg and Parsons.

One of the grants, from The Elm Acres Foundation, is for $5,000 and the other is a $1,500 grant from Walmart Store #5791 in Pittsburg.

The funds from the Elm Acres Foundation will be used to provide basic needs assistance at Parsons High School, Parsons Middle School, George Nettles Elementary School, Lakeside Elementary School, Meadowlark Elementary School, Westside Elementary Pittsburg Middle School, and Pittsburg High School.

“The purpose of the Elm Acres Foundation, Inc. is to provide support for at-risk youth in the Southeast Kansas community (Crawford, Cherokee and Labette counties), including supporting any entities that provide services for at-risk youth,” a press release from Communities In Schools of Mid-America said. “Since 2017, the Elm Acres Foundation has conducted an annual grant cycle for programs and services for at-risk youth through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.”

However, the funds from the Walmart grant will be used to support CIS of Mid-America programming only in Pittsburg Community Schools.

“Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind to support programs that align with our philanthropic priorities,” the press release said. “This philanthropic approach is rooted in the company’s mission to create opportunity, so people can live better. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation strive to systematically address some of the biggest economic, environmental, and social challenges faced in the world today.”

Communities In Schools of Mid-America “is part of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering underserved students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future,” the release said. “They provide services in 70 schools to approximately 39,000 students each year by placing Student Support Coordinators directly inside the schools to work with students. Learn more at www.cismidamerica.org.”