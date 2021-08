Club Notes

Morning Sun

Monday, August 16

TOPS #0599 Pittsburg

TOPS KS 0599 Pittsburg, KS meets Monday evenings for confidential weigh-ins and an informational meeting at the Homer Cole Center at 3003 N. Joplin, Pittsburg, KS. Weigh-ins begin at about 5:15 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:05 p.m. For more details about TOPS #0599, contact Wanda Porter at 620-231-9091.

Co-Dependents Anonymous

As COVID-19 and social distancing has curtailed CoDa meetings, there is now a weekly audio only conference call meeting at noon on Mondays. For more information call 620-704-1309 or email jtknoll@swbell.net.

Tuesday, August 17

Pittsburg Noon Rotary

Pittsburg Noon Rotary meets at noon on Tuesdays at DePaul Hall at Ascension Via Christi. To allow more time for networking, the group has added a monthly "Social Hour" on the first Tuesday of every month throughout the city. Ask a Rotarian for the next Social Hour location our visit the group's Facebook page, Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club.

Pittsburg Duplicate Bridge Club

The Pittsburg Duplicate Bridge Club meets on Tuesdays at 12:15 at the Homer Cole Community

Center. Fully vaccinated bridge players are welcome to come play with their partners. Masks are mandated at this time, but this policy will be reviewed when possible.

Thursday, August 19

Co-dependents Anonymous

The Thursday, 6 p.m. meeting of Co-dependents Anonymous has resumed as an audio conference call meeting. Please call 620-231-6977 for more information.

Al-Anon

As COVID-19 and social distancing has curtailed Al-Anon meetings, there is now a weekly Zoom Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information call 620-704-1309 or email jtknoll@swbell.net.

TOPS Club Inc.

TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, meets weekly on Thursdays at 9:35 a.m. at Crawford County Historical Museum, located at 651 S Highway 69, Pittsburg. The meeting is open to the public, ages 7 and up. Your first visit to any TOPS meeting is free.

Pittsburg NOON Kiwanis

Pittsburg NOON Kiwanis will meet at the PITT restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. The PITT restaurant is located at 516 North Broadway. Please join us at noon to learn more about KIWANIS mission and upcoming projects.