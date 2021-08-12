Listening tour on redistricting visits Pittsburg

Jonathan Riley and Jordan Meier

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas House and Senate redistricting committees made a stop at Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium on Thursday as part of a statewide “listening tour,” with similar town hall style meetings planned in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas later in the day.

One issue brought up by more than one speaker at the local meeting on redistricting — which is done once a decade following the U.S. census — was the fact that local-level data from the 2020 census was not yet available Thursday morning, with the 14-city listening tour more than halfway done. The census data was expected to be released later Thursday, but in a form that will still take some time to analyze.

“I would ask that in the future you hold additional meetings after the census information is available and people have a chance to review it,” said local resident Kathleen Brown-Cecora. “And in the interest of democracy and letting people be represented, have these meetings in the evening as well as the daytime so that people who work could come and hear what’s happening and speak in person if they wish, and I imagine many would.”

Pittsburg City Commissioner and Director of Development at Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Dawn McNay wondered how without the data from the census the redistricting process could be just.

“We use data to drive our services and outreach,” she said, “without the 2020 census data how can redistricting be ensured to be fair and equitable results for our region?”

Senior Research Analyst for the Kansas Legislative Research Department Jordan Milholland said that while the state actually did receive all the raw data from the census, it isn’t in a user-friendly format yet.

“We anticipated the redistricting data for 2020 cycle be delivered today, August 12," Milholland said, “those take a little more manipulation so it's going to be some time before we’re able to extract all the relevant data from the files and then the more user-friendly files will be ready by September 30 of this year.”

Asked about the timing of the meeting prior to the availability of census data, Sen. Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena), said those who brought up the issue had a “valid concern.”

“Unfortunately, we’re kind of beholden to the feds on when we get that,” he said. “It’s actually available today, the first set of it, so we’ll get to start looking at that and finally get some numbers.”

Former state senator Jim Barone said the redistricting committees should make it a priority to not split up counties or municipalities into separate legislative districts when possible, saying that Senate District 13, represented by Hilderbrand, is a “prime example” of a district where communities have been split in this way.

“He has all of two counties and parts of two counties. It would seem to me very simple to give him all of three counties,” Barone said. “I’m sure there are other examples like that across the state. If possible, I would suggest let’s get rid of that. Why can’t Sen. Hilderbrand have three counties, Bourbon, Crawford and Cherokee, all of them? Then if he needs a few more people or a few less people, let’s work from there.”

Rep. Chuck Smith (R-Pittsburg) said the redistricting committees have “a tremendously hard job,” and that he agreed with Barone about dividing communities into different legislative districts.

“You don’t want to cut a city in half,” Smith said. “You want to leave a Pittsburg intact and then put whatever with it you have to, like if we have Chicopee and Opolis.”

Smith also commented on concerns about gerrymandering that were brought up at the meeting.

“Gerrymandering, I don’t like it, but it’s a reality and you’ll see a little bit of it,” he said. “When you’ve got two parties negotiating, it’s going to happen.”

Another speaker at the meeting was Frontenac City Councilwoman Lynn Grant, who urged the committee members to make the public interest their top priority in the redistricting process.

“As part of this committee, you are not, or should not, be working for your district, your party, or specific candidates,” she said. “Your responsibility is to each and every citizen of Kansas and their right to have confidence that their vote counts.”

Rep. Ken Collins (R-Mulberry) said he thinks the current redistricting process is fair. He added, however, that the state is likely to see significant changes in district boundaries by the time it’s over.

“I think there will be some major changes just because most of the population growth in Kansas has been in places like Johnson County, so it’s going to mean that our districts are going to be probably larger in land area in this area,” he said. “Because even if a district gains population, if it’s not gaining at the same rate that the larger counties are, it will mean some shifting.”

The current boundaries that were drawn back after the 2010 census were decided by a panel of three U.S. District judges for the District of Kansas. That happened after the state legislature failed to adopt the redistricting maps during their regular session.