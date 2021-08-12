Pittsburg’s First United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

The Rev. Hyun-Jin Cho (his parishioners call him Pastor Jin) admits he knew very little about Pittsburg when Bishop Ruben Saenz called to tell him he was moving him from the Topeka church he had served since 2014 to First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg. Some quick research was encouraging.

“I learned about some of the great things that have been happening in Pittsburg in recent years,” Cho said. “It is great to see people proud of their community and to see such enthusiasm and passion for their town.”

He also learned about the Imagine 2030 vision plan.

“It’s important to have a vision for the future,” Cho said. “I want our church to be part of that.”

Before any of that could begin, there was the job of moving to a new community, a task not just for him, but for his wife, Sun, and their three children: Grace, 14, a freshman at Pittsburg High School; Andrew, 12, a seventh grader at Pittsburg Community Middle School; and Yul, 8, a third grader at George Nettels Elementary.

The big move got off to a rocky start. Torrential rains just as the Cho family was preparing to move into their new home in Pittsburg flooded their basement, causing the sewer to back up. Fortunately, parishioners and others in the community rallied to help.

“People have been very kind and supportive,” Cho said. After a short delay and a lot of work, the family is moved into their home and the children are looking forward to the beginning of a new school year in their new community with all of the excitement (and, admittedly, some anxiety) that one might expect.

It is an experience that every United Methodist pastor shares at some time, Cho said.

“As elders, we commit to serving where God needs and wants us to go,” Cho said. “We believe the Holy Spirit is at work in this process.”

It’s something Cho said he’s seen at work in the course of his own life.

The son of a Korean Methodist pastor in South Korea, Cho expected, growing up, that he might also become a pastor. He just didn’t expect it to be in America.

Cho came to the U.S. in 2006 to study at the St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri. If his recent move to Pittsburg seemed rocky, that first one was really hard. As a student, Cho was still learning English and his wife was expecting their first child when a thief stole his backpack. It contained all of the money the young couple had.

A pastor who had heard of the young student’s plight shared the story with his prayer group, which took up a spontaneous offering. The members of the group raised almost exactly the amount Cho had lost.

“I hadn’t told anybody how much money I lost,” Cho said. “I got almost exactly what I’d lost.”

Cho said the experience showed him that despite any adversities he faced, God was with him in his new country.

“I had been worrying about finances,” Cho said. “Then, I understood it is not money, but God who was going to take care of my family and me.”

Cho originally had planned to return to his native country after finishing seminary in 2010. But, he said, God made it clear to him that he was to stay in the U.S.

His first appointment following his graduation was at Lecompton United Methodist Church, where he served as pastor from January 2011 to July 2014.

In August 2014, Cho was assigned to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, just north of Topeka. He stepped into the pulpit at First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg in July as the 37th pastor in the church’s 142-year history.

Cho said the church, both locally and globally, finds itself at a pivotal moment in time, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid shook the foundations of many local churches,” Cho said. “Suddenly, we were unable to gather face-to-face and had to quickly adopt new technology to continue our worship. Not everyone was able to adapt.”

Cho said Pittsburg First was able to continue worship online throughout the early, worst days of the pandemic. After a brief time, the doors reopened for in-person worship and parishioners began to return to the pews, now spread out and almost all masked and vaccinated.

Cho said the technology that allows the church to broadcast services is an important tool, but not a substitute for in-person worship.

“We are human,” Cho said. “We need to feel the presence of God and experience the support for and caring of each other that we feel in this place. That is what in-person worship does for us.”

Pittsburg First United Methodist Church is located at 415 N. Pine. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Services are also streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Contact the church office at 620-231-2170 or email fumcpittsburg@yahoo.com for more information.