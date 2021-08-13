CVB Executive Director to go to Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas

Jordan Meier

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Devin Gorman is about to get a new title as the Executive Director of Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.

“Being an active member in our community for the last decade, I’ve seen firsthand the work the Community Foundation does for the community,” Gorman said. “The amount of money that is given back, the number of organizations that are helped all for the betterment of the community, it’s a fantastic organization focused on helping local citizens.”

Following the retirement of the former Executive Director Kit Parks, Gorman will take over the position at CF SEK on August 16.

“Devin comes to the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK),” a press release from CF SEK said, “and affiliates Fort Scott Area Community Foundation and Girard Area Community Foundation, with a wealth of experience and a unique skill set.”

Gorman is a native of southeast Kansas and graduated with a bachelor's and master's in Business Administration from Pittsburg State University. He said he has spent much of his career in the nonprofit sector, and most recently has spent the last three and half years as the Executive Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We have a lot of great things going on in our community,” he said, “tourism is an integral part of that and I’m proud to be able to bring a number of large-scale events to the community and seeing the impact that those have for our local retailers and the money that it brings into our local economy, it's been exciting and rewarding to see.”

In addition to his work at the CVB, Gorman also has held several volunteer positions around the county and region including serving as president of Pittsburg Area Young Professionals, president of the Pittsburg Public Library Board of Trustees, and vice-president of the SEK Tourism Region to name a few.

As he steps into his new role and leaves CVB behind, Gorman said he is excited for the new opportunities.

“I’m going to continue the legacy they’ve [CF SEK] established over the last 20 years,” Gorman said, “but also continue to explore some other opportunities and get even more individuals and organizations involved with Community Foundation with the ultimate goal of serving community needs and helping our local citizens.”

CFSEK Board of Trustees President Connie Kays said that Gorman’s passion for the type of work CFSEK does makes him a perfect match for the job.

“The Foundation Board of Directors and staff are pleased to welcome Devin Gorman to the CFSEK team,” she said in a statement. “He comes to the Executive Director position with the education, experience, skills, and passion to do the work of ‘benefiting the common good and quality of life’ in SEK. We have no doubt Devin is a great fit to assist CFSEK in our mission to serve our community.”

The search for his replacement at the CVB will be an open search according to Gorman and the job should be posted online in the next day or two.