SEK-CAP prepares for school year with upgraded facilities

PITTSBURG, Kan. — As members of the Kansas Legislature heard public comments on the state’s redistricting process Thursday morning at Memorial Auditorium, a larger gathering was going on in the building’s basement.

About 160 people met Thursday for the annual Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) pre-service event. Based in Girard, SEK-CAP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to addressing the causes and effects of poverty in Southeast Kansas.

“SEK-CAP serves the twelve-county area in Southeast Kansas with Head Start and Early Head Start, and we’ve got center-based and home-based, and that staff is spread throughout those counties,” said Jess Ervin, CEO of SEK-CAP.

“Once a year, before the onset of the school year, everyone comes together for training, and that’s what this is. It will have to do with the methods and techniques they’re going to use, as well as safety procedures for the year, everything that you could think of.”

Aside from early childhood education, health and social services, SEK-CAP supports a variety of other programs, including public transportation services in the Pittsburg area, noted Beth Towner, professional development coordinator with SEK-CAP.

“SEK-CAP offers a lot of other services other than the Head Start and Early Head Start, this is just that side of it,” she said.

On the early childhood services side of things, however, SEK-CAP has recently been making headway on several projects, Ervin said Thursday morning, adding that he was getting ready to make an announcement about that progress later in the day.

“SEK-CAP seeks to address the needs of the communities it serves by conducting a Community Needs Assessment and in the most recent assessment identified the need to expand services,” Ervin said in a press release sent out Thursday afternoon. “Through every viable opportunity, the agency has worked diligently over the last two years to address the need for growth and has been very successful in doing so.”

In addition to centers it operates in Galena, Riverton, Oswego, Coffeyville, Independence, Iola, Fort Scott, Parsons, Scammon and Chanute, SEK-CAP currently has two locations in Pittsburg, CHOICES and OPTIONS.

"Specific to Pittsburg Early Learning Services, the most recent growth activities include the addition of a third classroom at OPTIONS to serve children ages three to five, complete with a new playground, and the complete renovation of the previously shuttered homeless shelter adjoining the CHOICES facility to house an additional classroom for children ages newborn to three years old,” the release noted.

The newly renovated CHOICES facility features additional classroom and office space and a storm shelter.

"In addition to the work completed on the interior, new paint and landscaping improved the aesthetics of the facility,” according to the release. On the playground, with the help of Pittsburg State University’s School of Construction, a new covered sandbox, raised garden beds with seating incorporated, and an outdoor chalk board were built.

Another local effort SEK-CAP has been engaged in is its tiny house project.

“Located behind the CHOICES Early Learning Center are three small structures that were constructed as apartment style rentals. Ultimately, the structures were used for storage. In 2019, SEK-CAP renovated the three units to be used as a transitional, multi-generational approach to homelessness assistance,” according to the release.

“The project allows families access to the CHOICES Early Learning Center for Early Learning needs as well as employment or education coaching, while working with the Housing Self-Sufficiency Coordinator and Employment Services Manager, to set goals for the adults of the family. The transition period is limited to two years and helps to establish self-sufficiency. The project has proven to be very successful for families over the last two years and is set to be highlighted in a housing workshop at the National Community Action Partnership Annual Convention this August for its innovative approach.”

Beyond these upgrades to its Pittsburg facilities, SEK-CAP is also nearing completion on a new center featuring six classrooms in Columbus. The Virginia Crossland Early Learning Center, in development since 2019, will serve the Columbus area with Head Start and Early Head Start income-eligible services, as well as providing opportunities for children regardless of income eligibility criteria.