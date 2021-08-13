SEK Humane Society announces ‘Clear The Shelters’ event

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society announced Friday that it will be participating in the “Clear the Shelters” campaign sponsored by NBC, reducing dog adoption fees to just $20 for the entire month of August, as the shelter is currently at full capacity.

As of Friday, there were also 27 sponsored dogs at the SEKHS, meaning they have no adoption fee. All sponsored animals are placed in a 7-day foster trial with their potential new owners to make sure the fit is perfect for both parties.

All adoptable animals at the SEKHS are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations, so this is the perfect time to adopt a new four-legged best friend, the SEKHS said in a press release.

The SEK Humane Society is currently open to the public on weekends. Individuals can get a private adoption appointment scheduled for any day of the week by submitting an adoption application online at the SEKHS’s website: www.thesekhumanesociety.com.