CFSEK grant to help food bank fund backpack program
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Food Bank has announced it has received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas to support its Food 4 Kids weekend backpack program.
The Food 4 Kids program provides kid-friendly, nutritious weekend food packets for children who experience chronic hunger, the Kansas Food Bank said in a news release. In the 2020-21 school year, more than 200 children in Crawford County received weekly food packets. The Kansas Food Bank’s school partners help distribute the packets discreetly to the children in need every Friday. By eliminating hunger over the weekend, the children come to school Monday morning ready to learn. Food packets are also provided for siblings in the home and are available at no charge to the families or to the schools.
Food insecurity in children can cause many health and developmental issues, according to the release. Children who experience chronic hunger are more likely to be hospitalized, have higher rates of health conditions like asthma and anemia, are more likely to repeat a grade, at greater risk of experiencing developmental impairments and have more behavioral issues, according to the release.
Each child in the Food 4 Kids program is tracked throughout the school year. The school coordinators make sure they receive their weekly food packets and the Kansas Food Bank tracks their academic progress throughout the school year. The nonprofit says it consistently sees improvements in the children it serves including better grades, fewer sick days and fewer behavioral issues.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as households that are uncertain of having, or unable to acquire, enough food to meet basic needs of all their members because of insufficient money or other resources. When the parent or guardian of a child has to choose between food and other necessities, for example, having electricity shut off because they don’t have enough money, it is an indicator of food insecurity.
A child will not necessarily tell you that he or she doesn’t have enough food at home, but observation of patterns and/or behavior will set them apart, according to the Kansas Food Bank. For example, a chronically hungry child will be anxious for a meal to be served; they may rush the cafeteria line or show up early for breakfast; they’ll eat any food placed before them; they may linger around for seconds or even ask for more. Any child who exhibits these behaviors is considered a candidate for receiving a Food 4 Kids packet. The Kansas Food Bank is grateful for the partnership with CFSEK to feed children in need.