New study ranks PSU 3rd best value college in Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is the 3rd best value college in the state, behind the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, but ahead of Fort Hays, Emporia and Wichita State, among other schools, according to a new study from the financial advice website SmartAsset.

The study ranked colleges in categories such as tuition, student living costs and retention rate, starting salary of graduates, and average scholarships and grants.

Although the average starting salary of $48,000 for PSU graduates was lower than some of the schools ranked further down the list including Washburn University, Southwestern College, Baker University and Wichita State, factors such as PSU’s relatively low tuition of $7,298 likely contributed to its higher overall ranking. At $12,604, PSU’s student living costs were also the lowest of any of the 10 schools that made the list.

At 74 percent, the same as Fort Hays State University, PSU’s retention rate was the median among the 10 schools, with four having a higher rate and four lower.

One category where PSU did not rank high on the list was average scholarships and grants. At $5,177, only two schools, Fort Hays State and Wichita State, ranked lower.

Average scholarships and grants was the one category where PSU ranked lower than Friends University, which ranked 10th on the overall list. Friends University has a lower starting salary for graduates than PSU, however, along with higher tuition and student living costs, and a lower student retention rate.