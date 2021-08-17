Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- County Health Director Teddi Van Kam gave the commission an update on the COVID-19 situation, saying there were less new cases identified last week compared to the previous few weeks, but there have also been 10 deaths in the last 4 to 5 weeks.
- The commissioners had a 10-minute executive session with Van Kam and Crawford County Mental Health Executive Administrator Michael Ehling to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the health department.
- The commissioners had a 10-minute executive session with Emergency Manager Rusty Akins to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the Emergency Management Department, and one for 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the County Appraiser’s Office with County Appraiser Zach Edwards.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair also requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Commissioner Tom Moody requested a report from the county’s asphalt supervisor about progress on road work in the county.