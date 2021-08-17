Five things to know from this week's Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Jerry Mitchell, CPA, called into the meeting via Zoom to review the city’s 2020 audit report with the council.
- The council approved putting “no parking” signs on the east side of Dittman Street between Leighton and McKinley.
- The councilmembers had a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to an employee review, after which they approved a $1 per hour raise to $14.39 per hour for Police Dispatcher Jacquelyn Eighmy.
- The council also had another 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to property negotiation.
- In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta brought up the topic of replacing and refurbishing the city’s holiday decorations. After discussing the matter, the council approved spending about $9,000 to refurbish about half of the decorations.