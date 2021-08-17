Five things to know from this week's Frontenac City Council meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. Jerry Mitchell, CPA, called into the meeting via Zoom to review the city’s 2020 audit report with the council. 
  2. The council approved putting “no parking” signs on the east side of Dittman Street between Leighton and McKinley. 
  3. The councilmembers had a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to an employee review, after which they approved a $1 per hour raise to $14.39 per hour for Police Dispatcher Jacquelyn Eighmy. 
  4. The council also had another 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to property negotiation. 
  5. In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta brought up the topic of replacing and refurbishing the city’s holiday decorations. After discussing the matter, the council approved spending about $9,000 to refurbish about half of the decorations.