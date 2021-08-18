Miners Hall to host Kansas food history program

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

Miners Hall Museum in Franklin will host a program presented by Louise Hanson of Lawrence and titled “Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories” at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free.

“Food is a powerful expression of cultural memory,” the museum said in its announcement of the program. “For years, ethnic groups in Kansas have used food to maintain connections to the past.”

The presentation, which is being held in conjunction with the special year-long exhibit honoring the centennial of the Amazon Army March which began at the site of the museum, will explore food traditions from a number of ethnic populations in Kansas, including German, Czech, Italian, Jewish, and others.

Funding for this program is provided by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization that connects communities with history, traditions, and ideas to strengthen civic life.

Hanson is a retired librarian and researcher with over 500 Kansas cookbooks in her collection, according to an announcement of the event on Facebook.

“Food shapes personal and social identity and ties us to the cultural past,” Hanson said. “This presentation explores the diverse ethnic food traditions in Kansas as expressed in community cookbooks over the years."

The Amazon Army exhibit is hosted by Linda O’Nelio Knoll, an educator and historian who has worked in a variety of settings for heritage preservation, the release said. Her play “Army of Amazons: An Oral History of Southeast Kansas” which is based on the area’s coalmining history, has been performed for numerous audiences and her work has been published in The Little Balkans Review among other publications.

Anyone with artifacts, photos, or stories relating to this exhibit who would like to donate or loan them for this exhibit or future display at the museum is encouraged to contact the museum to share this history.

Miners Hall Museum is open for viewing Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. t0 4 p.m. Admission to the museum and the programs is free. Donations are accepted and appreciated. The museum and facilities adhere to the current COVID-19 restrictions and pandemic guidelines for Crawford County and the State of Kansas.