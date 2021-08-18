Pittsburg PD to participate in drunk driving enforcement campaign

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state in the "You Drink, You Drive, You Lose" campaign starting Friday, August 20, and continuing through Labor Day, September 6.

The campaign aimed at removing drunk and otherwise impaired drivers from the road is supported by federal funding and facilitated by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The police department advises citizens to ride with a designated driver or use a ride service company, which are available locally.

“Don’t consume impairing substances and get behind the wheel. Impaired driving is a major cause of crashes and a danger not just to you and those riding with you, but to every single person on the road,” Police Chief Brent Narges said in a press release.

“Make it a habit to have a sober driver lined up before you drink alcohol away from home. We also want to remind everyone to always have their seatbelts on, it’s your best defense in case of a crash. You can always count on this department to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws, not just during this enforcement campaign but all through the year.”

Anyone with information concerning impaired driving or criminal activity is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.