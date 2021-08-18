Pittsburg student wins T-shirt design contest

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Communities In Schools of Mid-America has announced the winner of its T-shirt design contest to support its 25th Anniversary campaign, and out of more than 60 schools across Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Oklahoma, not only the first-place design but the two runners up were all students from Pittsburg.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to include our students in the final events leading up to the end of our 25th Anniversary year,” Development and Events Manager for CIS of Mid-America Jessica Peña said in a press release. “It is amazing to see the talent of our students and the meaning that CIS has to them.”

Students in elementary through high school submitted T-shirt designs that describe their experience with CIS in their school. CIS of Mid-America staff conducted an internal vote of all of the submissions to narrow the options down to the “Top 10” designs, which were then posted on the organization’s Facebook page for public voting last spring. The winning design came from Annette Mora, a 5th grader last year at Westside Elementary School, and shows students around the globe holding hands.

Community members can celebrate the talents and creativity of these students by purchasing a t-shirt online at https://bit.ly/CIS25shirt. Adult sizes are available for $25 and youth sizes for $15. The shirts are available until September 16.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support Communities In Schools of Mid-America, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. CIS of Mid-America focuses its work in schools and beyond, providing students with transformative relationships and connecting families to community resources such as food, clothing, school supplies, and medical care, the nonprofit said in a press release.