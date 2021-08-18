PSU announces return of Solo & Chamber Music Series

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

The Solo & Chamber Music Series is back.

After having had to cancel last year’s entire season, Music Department Chair Susan Marchant is excited: she knows how impactful the series is to Pitt State students, faculty and staff, and the community.

“We are very excited about the prospect of renewing a tradition that has been such an important part of our cultural life for many decades,” she said. “In assembling this year’s series, we have turned to some of the profession’s most gifted artists, who will bring an abundance of memorable moments to the stage of the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall.”

Six concerts are planned, and are free to full-time PSU students with an ID.

Sept. 17: Poulenc Trio concert

The Poulenc Trio is the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensemble in the world. Since its founding in 2003, the trio has performed in 45 states and at music festivals around the world, including the Ravello Festival in Italy, the San Miguel de Allende Festival in Mexico, and the White Nights Festival in Russia. The trio includes Alexander Vvedenskiy, oboe; Bryan Young, bassoon; and Irina Kaplan Lande, piano.

Oct. 8: Merz Trio concert

Praised for their “fresh and surprising interpretations,” the Merz Trio has quickly emerged as a unique and award-winning ensemble, recently winning the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Competition and garnering first prize at the 2019 Fischoff Competition and first prize and audience prize at the 2018 Chesapeake Competition. The trio includes Brigid Coleridge, violin; Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano.

Nov. 5: Alon Goldstein concert

Alon Goldstein is one of the most original and sensitive pianists of his generation, admired for his musical intelligence, dynamic personality, artistic vision, and innovative programming. He has played with many notable groups including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the San Francisco, Baltimore, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies, the London Philharmonic, and more.

Jan. 28: Benjamin Appl concert

Hailed as the most promising of today’s up-and-coming song recitalists, baritone Benjamin Appl is celebrated by audiences and critics alike for his voice, range, and artistry. Appl is increasingly in demand on the world’s most prestigious stages, collaborating with distinguished ensembles such as the Philharmonia Orchestra, Vienna Symphony, Academy of Ancient Music, Les Violons du Roy, and Concerto Köln.

Feb. 18: Seraph Brass concert

Seraph Brass is a dynamic ensemble drawing from a roster of America’s top female brass players. The ensemble released their debut studio album, Asteria, on Summit Records in January 2018, winning a Silver Medal Global Music Award. Seraph Brass has toured extensively throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, and Europe. Many members of the ensemble performed with Adele on her North American tour in 2016.

Apr. 1: Jason Vieaux and Julien Labro concert

Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux first performed in the series in Fall 2015. Vieaux has ongoing collaborations with the Escher String Quartet, Sasha Cooke, Anne Akiko Meyers, and Yolanda Kondonassis. Julien Labro has established himself as the foremost accordion and bandoneón player in both the classical and jazz genres. His musical journey has taken him across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. His classical collaborations include A Far Cry, Spektral Quartet, the Qatar Philharmonic, and the New York Ballet.

Tickets

Tickets are free to full-time PSU students with valid student ID. Individual tickets for the public are $12 general admission, or $8 for those over 65 and under 18. Tickets may be purchased at the PSU Ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at www.pittstate.edu/tickets, or at the door prior to the concert based on availability. For more information about the Solo & Chamber Music Series, contact the PSU Department of Music at 620-235-4466.