CFSEK accepts gift to continue Knights of Columbus Tower mission

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg’s Broadway Tower Corporation has established the Knights of Columbus Endowment Fund with the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas using proceeds from the sale of the Knights of Columbus Tower, CFSEK announced Thursday. The new fund will continue the Tower’s mission through grants addressing Crawford County housing needs.

Starting in 2022, the Knights of Columbus Endowment Fund will host an annual grant cycle to support programs providing housing and rent or utility assistance to the elderly, handicapped, and low-income individuals and families of Crawford County, CFSEK said in a release. The foundation expects the grant cycle to offer tens of thousands of dollars every year for eligible organizations.

“We are honored to accept this generous donation and to advance the important mission of addressing housing needs in Crawford County,” said Connie Kays, president of CFSEK’s Board of Trustees. “This gift will have a tremendous impact in our community.”

Broadway Tower Corporation is a public charity founded by local members of the Knights of Columbus in 1978 with the mission of providing affordable housing for low-income elderly individuals. Starting in 1982, it operated Knights of Columbus Tower in downtown Pittsburg at 700 N. Pine St., where it served hundreds of local residents over its nearly 40 years in operation.

During that time, the release said, the Tower and its residents benefited from the committed service of four sets of managers, Howard and Irene Wilbert; Ken and Jean Burbach; Steve and Nancy Hicks; and Pat and Terri Pence.

Jeff Wilbert, Broadway Tower Corporation board president, also commented on the donation.

“After 40 years, we saw an opportunity to help the community solve housing issues in a new way,” Wilbert said in the release. He also reflected on the role of corporate founder and long-time president Bob Golob.

“Even though Bob is no longer with us, we appreciate his dedication to our mission and service to our board,” Wilbert said. “We believe he would appreciate the decisions we’ve made to continue helping the elderly.”

CFSEK says it will announce more information about the new grant opportunity early next year.