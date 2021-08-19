Club Notes

Morning Sun

Saturday, August 21

United Mine Workers Annual Supper

Local 14, District 12 United Mine Workers of America will meet Saturday, August 21 for their Annual Supper at the Homer Cole Community Center, 3003 N. Joplin, Pittsburg. Social hour will be held at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow at 5 p.m. Those planning to attend should RSVP by contacting John Sarley, 231-2047, or Calvin Beer, 231-0281.

Monday, August 23

TOPS #0599 Pittsburg

TOPS KS 0599 Pittsburg, KS meets Monday evenings for confidential weigh-ins and an informational meeting at the Homer Cole Center at 3003 N. Joplin, Pittsburg, KS. Weigh-ins begin at about 5:15 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:05 p.m. For more details about TOPS #0599, contact Wanda Porter at 620-231-9091.

Co-Dependents Anonymous

As COVID-19 and social distancing has curtailed CoDa meetings, there is now a weekly audio only conference call meeting at noon on Mondays. For more information call 620-704-1309 or email jtknoll@swbell.net.

Tuesday, August 24

Pittsburg Noon Rotary

Pittsburg Noon Rotary meets at noon on Tuesdays at DePaul Hall at Ascension Via Christi. To allow more time for networking, the group has added a monthly "Social Hour" on the first Tuesday of every month throughout the city. Ask a Rotarian for the next Social Hour location our visit the group's Facebook page, Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club.

Pittsburg Duplicate Bridge Club

The Pittsburg Duplicate Bridge Club meets on Tuesdays at 12:15 at the Homer Cole Community

Center. Fully vaccinated bridge players are welcome to come play with their partners. Masks are mandated at this time, but this policy will be reviewed when possible.

Thursday, August 26

United Mine Workers of America Local 14

The monthly meeting of United Mine Workers of America, District 12, Local 14 will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 19 at the Homer Cole Community Center, 3003 N. Joplin, Pittsburg. The annual miners’ reunion dinner, which will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 21, will be discussed. Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month. All members should attend.

Co-dependents Anonymous

The Thursday, 6 p.m. meeting of Co-dependents Anonymous has resumed as an audio conference call meeting. Please call 620-231-6977 for more information.

Al-Anon

As COVID-19 and social distancing has curtailed Al-Anon meetings, there is now a weekly Zoom Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information call 620-704-1309 or email jtknoll@swbell.net.

TOPS Club Inc.

TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, meets weekly on Thursdays at 9:35 a.m. at Crawford County Historical Museum, located at 651 S Highway 69, Pittsburg. The meeting is open to the public, ages 7 and up. Your first visit to any TOPS meeting is free.